The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

June 7-8: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour onto Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 8-9: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 8-9: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

June 8-9: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

June 1-3: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

June 3-7: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On June 5 and 8, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

Periodic traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — will occur on the I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Ga. 400, both northbound and southbound, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Highway/Barfield Road detour: Vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road.