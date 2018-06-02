A special called meeting of the Dunwoody City Council is set for Monday, June 4, beginning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Donaldson-Bannister Farmhouse, 4381 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

The agenda for the meeting only does not indicate what will be discussed. Councilmember John Heneghan said emails from staff indicate the meeting is to discuss redevelopment in the city. No votes are expected to be taken, Heneghan said in the blog.

The Dunwoody Development Authority held its first retreat in March and talked of possibly expanding its role in guiding future development in the city.