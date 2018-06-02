Park Pride has scheduled a June 12 meeting to gather input on the future Loridans Greenspace, the newest PATH400 that is located next to Loridans Drive and includes the historic Lowery-Stevens family cemetery.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Other meetings on July 12 and September 11 will be held at the same place and time. Residents can also provide input through an online survey.

The PATH400 multiuse trail will run by Loridans Greenspace as part of its 5.2-mile journey from Sandy Springs down to the urban core of Buckhead, and eventually to the Atlanta BeltLine. The construction of the path is overseen by Livable Buckhead, which has asked Park Pride to conduct the “visioning process,” which includes public input and planning for the new park.

The visioning process will result in a conceptual master plan that is guided by community input.

As part of the park development, officials hope to restore the cemetery, which dates to 1852 and is one the oldest family cemeteries in the city, said Park Pride, a nonprofit that aims to improve parks.

The cemetery has not been maintained and is currently overgrown with invasive plants, though grave markers and other evidence of graves remain visible on the northeast corner, according to Park Pride.

Officials may use interpretative history displays designed by the Buckhead Heritage Society, a preservation advocacy group that has restored Harmony Grove cemetery, in the park. The displays were originally conceptualized in the groups 2014 “master interpretive plan.”

One display possibility included in a park survey is adding human-scale frames of figures that would represent people from the past. Another would add signs that would provide wayfinding and historical information.

The backyards of seven single-family homes directly abut the property, according to the group.

“We see a chance to create a unique and beautiful space that will be a great amenity to the neighborhood for years to come,” Park Pride said.

For more information or to take the survey, click here.