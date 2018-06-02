“Steve Rose Day” will be proclaimed in Sandy Springs June 5, honoring the popular police officer who recently announced his retirement.

Rose is widely known for his “Weekly Wrap-Up” crime reports, which are published in the Reporter as the police blotter. He retired May 23 as a captain after 42 years in policing. He’s now in a civilian role as the Sandy Springs Police Department, overseeing the Citizens on Patrol and volunteer units.

A proclamation to be issued by Mayor Rusty Paul thanks Rose for his service, including helping to found the city’s police force in 2005 and its first Neighborhood Watch programs, and praises him for using “the power of the pen, mixed with a dry, sarcastic humor to inform and entertain…”

The proclamation also praises fellow Officer Sandy Rose, Steve’s spouse, as “a very calm and patient wife.”

More seriously, the proclamation concludes by saying that “the leadership of the city, as well as its citizens, want to thank Steve Rose for his long-standing dedication and service to our community, helping ensure that we stay safe.”