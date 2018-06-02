Minerva Homes is asking the city of Brookhaven to rezone 1.17 acres at 1296, 1302 and 1304 Kendrick Road to make way for a 9-townhome development. The Planning Commission takes up the rezoning request at its Wednesday, June 6, meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

There are three detached single-residential houses currently on the property. City staff, which is recommending approval of the rezoning, notes the proposed development does not comply with minimum street spacing requirements of 50 feet for new private streets from adjoining residentially zoned property and will require a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Staff also states only one student is estimated to be added to DeKalb Schools and that a sewer capacity analysis must be submitted to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management before being issued a land disturbance permit.

The development may have an impact on existing streets, transportation facilities and utilities, according to the staff memo. Traffic improvements and street enhancements would be necessary to reduce impacts on transportation facilities, the memo adds.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle is reporting prices for the townhomes could be in the $800,000 range.