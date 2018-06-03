The Atlanta History Center’s annual free program to celebrate Juneteenth, a nationwide event that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., will return June 16 and 17.

The events will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. They are free to attend and admission to the museum is free on those days. The museum is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road.

Author Michael W. Twitty will kick off the event with a keynote lecture about the “charged politics surrounding the origins of soul food, barbecue and all Southern cuisine,” the event announcement said.

Twitty’s lecture and cooking demonstrations are being done in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibit, “Barbecue Nation,” according to the event announcement.

Other interactive events will focus on slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, according to the announcement.

Funding for the program is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners under the guidance of Fulton County Arts Council, according to the museum.

For more information, visit atlantahistorycenter.com.