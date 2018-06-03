DeKalb hosting free paper shredding June 9

DeKalb County residents wanting to rid their homes of piles of paper are invited to bring them to the county’s transfer station at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, Decatur, from 9 a.m. to noon.

All documents will be shredded on-site, and each participant will be limited to 10 standard-size boxes of paper. Shredding services will be provided by A1 Shredding & Recycling.

The event is free and only open to DeKalb County residents. Proof of residency is required.

Operation Spring Clean Sweep 2018 is a multi-departmental initiative focused on litter collection, illegal dumping, and removing debris, trash and grass from streets, neighborhoods, sidewalks, roadway drains and county rights of way.

For more information on Operation Spring Clean Sweep 2018, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.