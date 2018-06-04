Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, along with nearly 250 other mayors from around the country, including many from Georgia, will attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Annual Meeting June 8-11 in Boston.

“My goal is to learn what other cities are doing to improve the quality of life of their constituents and bring those lessons back to Brookhaven,” Ernst said in a press release.

During the meeting, mayors from both sides of the aisle and from rural, urban and suburban cities will hold sessions on a range of issues, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, school safety, immigration, automation and the economic future of cities.

The Conference of Mayors, founded in 1932, is comprised of every chief elected official of cities 30,000 and larger.