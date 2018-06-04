Elected officials will join state Rep. Beth Beskin (R-Atlanta) at a Fulton County property tax forum set for June 7.

The forum will be held at Atlanta International School’s Early Learning Center, 34 Peachtree Avenue, at 7 p.m.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and Atlanta City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit are expected to attend. Yolanda Adrean, who formerly held Matzigkeit’s seat, will also attend.

The forum will cover how to appeal a property tax assessment as well as discuss local property tax reform legislation that passed last session, Beskin said.

The forum is being held as residents prepare to pay increased property tax bills that were deferred last year when the Fulton County Commission froze the assessments due to massive increases for most residents.