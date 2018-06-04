An outdoor mailbox at a Sandy Springs post office was pried open by thieves on May 21 or 22, and authorities say mail may have been stolen.

The target was a big blue collection box outside the post office at 227 Sandy Springs Place in the City Walk shopping center. A door used by postal officials to take mail out of the box was heavily damaged with pry marks. Several days after the crime, the box was taped off with a sign reading, “Please bring all mail inside to drop off. There has been a mail theft.”

In a written statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Atlanta field office said the break-in happened on the evening of May 21 or early in the morning of May 22. The office did not say whether anything was known to be stolen from the box, but advised any residents who believe their mail was stolen to contact the Postal Inspection hotline at 1-877-876-2455 or the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.

Postal Inspection and Sandy Springs Police officers continue to investigate.