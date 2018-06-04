A Douglasville man drowned in the Chattahoochee River between Sandy Springs and Cobb County on June 2, according to police, who are warning the public that the river conditions are dangerous.

Police say Christian Collis, 25, was tubing on the river with friends around 8:30 p.m. when he went to a location on the Sandy Springs riverside with cliffs and a rope swing. Collis fell from the cliff, hit rocks and fell underwater, police say. The friends did not have a cellphone, so one of them swam to the Cobb side of the river for help, police say.

Collis’s body was found by Cobb County authorities at Sandy Point, a beach section of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, roughly across the river from Sandy Springs’ Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Sandy Point has been the location of several drowning deaths in recent years.

Sandy Springs Police are investigating the case. The department warned in a press release that, following recent rains, the river and its currents are at “extremely dangerous levels.”

“We ask all to avoid the river until water levels and the current return to safe levels for swimming,” the police said in the press release.

Update: This story has been updated with more information from the Sandy Springs Police Department.