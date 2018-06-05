Public hearings for Brookhaven’s 2018 millage rate are set for this month at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The first hearing will be Tuesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the City Council’s regular meeting. The second and third hearings will be Tuesday, June 28, at special called meetings at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The council is expected to vote to approve the millage rate at the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Due to an increase in DeKalb County’s revaluation of real property tax assessments, the proposed 2.74 millage rate would result in an increase in property taxes by 8.15 percent over the rollback millage rate, according to city officials. Per the city charter, Brookhaven’s millage rate is capped at 3.35.