Two more stars have joined the debut season of the City Springs Performing Arts Center.

The Taj Mahal Trio, featuring the Grammy-winning blues musician, will play Sept. 8. And Rob Bell, a bestselling author and former megachurch pastor, will speak about modern faith and his controversial questioning of conservative evangelical Christianity in an Oct. 13 appearance for his “Holy Shift” tour.

The PAC is part of Sandy Springs’ new civic center. Its previously announced opening season schedule is varied, including jazz star Branford Marsalis and events ranging from films to Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Opera performances.

For more information, including ticket sale prices and dates, see citysprings.com.