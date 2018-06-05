The city of Dunwoody will consider setting the millage rate for real estate at a maximum of 2.74 mills following the recent revaluation of real property tax assessments, preserving the same mill rate since incorporation in 2008, according to city officials.

Three public hearings are set to be held at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The hearings are Monday, June 11, at 9 a.m. and then that night at 6 p.m.

The City Council will have a third and final public hearing followed by a vote on a tax rate for 2018 at the special called meeting on Monday, June 18 at 8 a.m.