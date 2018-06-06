The Atlanta Police Department lost archived dash cam video and access to some databases that aggregated data to send out police reports in the March cyberattack.

Spokesperson Carlos Campos said APD has lost thousands of archived dash cam videos that are frequently used in court cases. Archived video from “almost all” police cars was lost, Campos said.

“While dash cam is a valuable tool, it does not always make or break criminal cases,” Campos said. “We have not been made aware of a specific impact on any pending cases at this time.”

Campos said the department has never lost access to its main crime reporting database. But it has lost access to other aggregators and exporters that automatically compile blotters sent to neighborhood groups and NPUs, he said.

APD’s “Open Data Portal,” a service that allows public access to crime statistics, is also down, Campos said.

After the portal is back online, the department plans to eventually stop creating the blotters and direct people to the portal, Campos said.

“Any time we spend fighting crime is better for us,” Campos said.