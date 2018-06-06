The city will begin paving Brookhaven Hideaway Court, Cambridge Court, Dunbarton Trace, Lenox Ridge Court, Lenox Walk and St. James Xing on June 7. Clairmont Road paving begins the first week of July.

During this time, city officials are asking residents to keep streets clear of any vehicles, personal items or debris.

The paving activity will have some effects on access and traffic in the area. For any questions or additional information, call 404-637-0540 or Kevin.Korth@BrookhavenGA.gov.

The City Council awarded the 2018 paving contract in April to Steward Brothers, Inc. in the amount of $ 2,214,911.51.

Funding is coming from 2018 SPLOST proceeds and the balances from previous paving contract, according to city officials.

For a complete list of road being paved, click here.