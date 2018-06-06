The Collective at Concourse’s green space at 4 Concourse Parkway will be transformed Thursday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. into an outdoor cinema with a screening of “The Sandlot.” This is the first of the summer movie series that is free and open to the public.

The movie is about a group of boys during the summer of 1962 who play baseball together and are forced to find creative ways to retrieve a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth from a large dog known as “The Beast.”

Moviegoers can also purchase gourmet hot dogs from The Pup Truck and specialty popcorn from Popcorn Palooza. Alcohol Heroes cocktail truck will be onsite selling specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.