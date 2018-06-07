A recent community survey of 516 residents shows the city scored high marks for services such as police and parks, but is less successful in the areas of senior services and traffic.

The 2018 community survey was conducted by the city’s Communications Department and the Kennesaw State University A.L. Burruss Institute of Public Service and Research. The survey was presented to the City Council at its May 21 meeting.

Slightly more than 500 people participating in a survey of a city of 50,000 people raised concerns by some council members.

Terry Sloope, assistant director at the KSU institute, explained the survey started in February when 6,000 invitations were sent out to residents representing a variety of demographics to participate in the online survey. A post card was sent again to the residents some 10 days later reminding them of the online survey. Final responses were received in early April.

While 516 is a low number, it is a 9 percent response rate, which is consistent in these types of surveys, Sloope said.

The city has 15,000 people signed up on its email list and that may be used in the future when seeking survey respondents.

On a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest score, most scores were in the 3.5 and 4 range, indicating an overall positive outlook of the city, the services it provides, and the quality of life people find in Dunwoody, according to the survey.

Traffic is seen as the city’s biggest weakness, the survey shows. Other issues scoring low were entertainment options, transparency of city spending, senior housing options and maintenance of city streets.

The city conducted previous community surveys in 2013 and 2015. This year was the first year residents were specifically asked about senior issues.

Mayor Denis Shortal said the senior housing response popped out at him and he said there needed to be more master bedrooms on the main floor residences built in the city.

Location, a safe community and parks were most often cited as the city’s biggest strengths.