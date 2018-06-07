Registration is now open for the 28th annual Doug Kessler Sandy Springs Lightning 5K/10K races, which will kick off the Sandy Springs Festival on Sept. 23.

The run is a popular start to the festival, held at Heritage Green and, for the first time this year, at the new City Green park. The festival is an even older Sandy Springs tradition dating back 33 years. This year’s festival runs Sept. 22-23.

The late Doug Kessler gave the Lightning its name and it continues to be dedicated to him 13 years after his passing.

Early, discounted registration for the race continues through June 19. Discounted advance registration periods run through Aug. 19 and Sept. 19. For details, click here.