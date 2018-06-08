The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

June 14-15: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour onto Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 8-9: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 8-10: Southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

June 11-12: Southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 12-13: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

June 13-15: Northbound and southbound between Pitts Road and Glenridge Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 14-15: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closure

June 8-9: Northbound under I-285, two center turn lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

June 8-9: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 14-15: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway/Barfield Road closure

June 11-14: Intersection closed, detours onto Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On June 12 and 15, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

Periodic traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — will occur on the I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Ga. 400, both northbound and southbound, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Highway/Barfield Road detour: Vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road.