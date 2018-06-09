A long-awaited interior renovation of the Sandy Springs Branch Library has been delayed to an August start at the earliest, as a budget increase still has not gone to Fulton County officials for approval. Meanwhile, exterior renovations, including painting and roof work, are underway.

Built in 1973, the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. was last renovated 30 years ago. A renovation plan drew applause at a February meeting, with work expected to start between April and July and require a six- to eight-month closure.

However, the plan also included a 15 percent budget increase to $3.346 million, which must be approved by the Fulton County Commission. Atlanta-

Fulton Public Library System spokesperson Claudia Strange said the new budget for Sandy Springs and other branches is still not finalized for commission review and likely will not be until late June. She said the system hopes to start interior work in August.