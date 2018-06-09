Reporter Newspapers won 12 awards — including seven first-place honors in its division — in the Georgia Press Association’s 2018 Better Newspaper Contest, whose winners were announced June 8.

The Reporter’s first-place honorees included: Photographer Phil Mosier, in news, sports and spot news categories; Managing Editor John Ruch for Business Writing in the Perimeter Business section; Robin Conte, whose “Robin’s Nest” column won in two categories; and Creative Director Rico Figliolini for Page One design.

Staff writer Dyana Bagby won second place in the “Enterprise Story” category for her coverage of rapid changes to the communities along Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

The Reporter also won awards for local news coverage; website; layout and design; and “general excellence.”

The awards honored work that appeared in the Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs newspapers.

The Reporter’s sister publication, Atlanta INtown, also won a first-place honor in Magazine Commentary/Opinion Writing for Sally Bethea’s “Above the Waterline” column.

The awards were given in the name of the Reporter’s parent company, Springs Publishing. Publisher Steve Levene accepted the awards at a June 8 ceremony on Jekyll Island, Ga.

The GPA is a 132-year-old organization of Georgia newspapers. Its Better Newspaper Contest is statewide and this year was judged by members of the Kansas and Oklahoma press associations. Entries were judged in seven divisions based on the newspapers’ circulation. Reporter Newspapers was judged in the division that includes all weekly newspapers with a circulation over 15,000 and all of the GPA’s “associate media members.”

The full list of Reporter Newspapers’ award-winning work includes:

Business Writing: First Place (John Ruch)

“Business groups work to bring millennials into the boardroom”

“Magicians gather to share secrets of their mysterious trade”

“Joining the circus in Buckhead with Imperial OPA”

News Photo: First Place (Phil Mosier)

“Dunwoody vigil draws dozens to remember Las Vegas victims”

Sports Photo: First Place (Phil Mosier)

“Glowing for a cause in Buckhead Flashlight Fun Run”

Spot News Photo: First Place (Phil Mosier)

“Dunwoody comes together following teen’s tragic death”

Humorous Column: First Place (Robin Conte, “Robin’s Nest”)

“The Yoga Class”

“Life on the edge of pasta”

“Revenge is best served by Bitmoji”

Lifestyle/Feature Column: First Place (Robin Conte, “Robin’s Nest”)

“Mom-daughter shopping is stymied by ‘The Flaw’”

“Taking the greeting card challenge”

“Into the Grand Canyon of the kitchen drawer”

Page One design: First Place (Rico Figliolini)

Among the winning entries was the Feb. 17, 2017 issue of the Sandy Springs Reporter.

Enterprise Story: Second Place (Dyana Bagby, coverage of Buford Highway changes)

“BeltLine founder turns focus to Buford Highway”

“Forced out by redevelopment, Park Villa tenants make their moves”

“Activists seek to help immigrants on Buford Highway in response to ICE arrests”

Local News Coverage: Second Place

Best Newspaper Website: Second Place

General Excellence: Third Place

Layout & Design: Third Place