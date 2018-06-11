Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst was one of more than 150 mayors from across the country to march in Boston’s LGBT Pride Parade on Sunday, June 10.

Ernst is in Boston attending the annual United States Conference of Mayors that wraps up today. He said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh invited all mayors at the conference to participate in the parade on Sunday during a break from ongoing sessions at the conference.

“There were 150 mayors from all parties and states marching,” Ernst said in a phone interview from Boston. “And this is my first ever Mayor’s sash.”

All mayors were given rainbow-colored sashes with the word “Mayor” emblazoned on them to wear during the parade.

Ernst said he has been to the Atlanta Pride Parade, now held in October, in the past. This was the first Pride parade he marched in.

“Why not?” he said when he was invited to participate.

He said the mayors walked around City Hall and along the route for about 30 minutes before they had to meet again for another session.

Major topics at this year’s conference include infrastructure, transportation, tourism, parks, small cell technology and the arts.

“It’s been wonderful to meet with people from across the country,” he said.

Other Georgia mayors attending include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted about the mayors’ participating in the parade and included a short video of the event.

Yesterday, our city put on full display our #BostonPride by welcoming 150+ mayors from across the nation & thousands of spectators who all stood together in the name of love & acceptance. As your Mayor, Boston, I am #WickedProud https://t.co/Idor7kOZ3I — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 10, 2018