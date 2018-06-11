From Dunwoody Police reports dated May 27 through June 3. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 27, in the early morning, a Kia Forte was reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting a $3 T-shirt at a discount superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 27, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift dresses from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 27, in the evening, two females were arrested and accused of shoplifting from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a cellphone case from a discount superstore.

5300 block of Forest Springs Drive — On May 27, in the evening, someone broke into a car and took a purse containing a wallet, cash, identification and sunglasses.

700 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On May 28, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary was reported.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On May 28, in the afternoon, $5 was stolen from a car.

4700 block of Vermack Ridge— On May 28, in the afternoon, a suspect was arrested and accused of a forced-entry burglary.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On May 28, in the afternoon, a suspect tried to steal a shirt, socks and sandals from a discount retailer.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, in the evening, a man reported his wallet stolen. Inside were his drivers license, EBT card, bank card and social security card.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, at noon, a teenager was arrested and accused of shoplifting a charging cable from a discount superstore.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the afternoon, a suspect was arrested and charged with taking pants from a store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the afternoon, a warrant has been obtained for a man who tried to steal Armani, Chanel and Tom Ford fragrances from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the afternoon, a teenager was arrested and accused of shoplifting, possession of alcohol (Bud Light) and underage consumption.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On May 29, someone found their car broken into. Missing was a backpack containing a Macbook, iPad and headphones.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, around noon, a man reported his car was broken into. Gym clothing and an iPod were stolen. Shortly after, a woman saw a man breaking into the rear of her car but scared him away before he could steal anything. The suspect in both incidents drove a 2012 Audi A7 Prestige, reported stolen on May 25.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On May 30, in the afternoon, a suspect fled on foot after attempting to steal a baseball cap from a discount retailer.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, around noon, a man reported his window was smashed and a bag with his laptop was stolen from his car.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On May 30, in the evening, the victim flagged down an officer to report an attempted larceny from his car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 31, in the morning, three TVs were reported stolen following a burglary with no forced entry to a private residence.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the morning, a man reported his 2013 Mazda stolen while he was shopping.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 31, in the afternoon, a was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On May 31, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 1, in the early morning, a burglary and damage was reported at a restaurant.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 27, in the morning, a woman was arrested during a family violence incident.

1600 block of Rochelle Drive — On May 28, after midnight, a man was cited for criminal trespass following a domestic dispute.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, officers responded to a candy store regarding harassing communications.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, officers responded to an assault.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, at night, a disorderly conduct incident was reported at a restaurant.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On May 30, at night, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the afternoon, a restaurant reported receiving terroristic calls.

Arrests

I-285 EB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance and with a suspended driver’s license.

I-285 EB — On May 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of soliciting and asking for money outside of a grocery store.

4600 block of Cambridge Drive — On May 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 29, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear and providing false representations to police.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding and marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, in the early morning, a man was cited for speeding and marijuana possession.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On May 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud, impersonation and resisting an officer while at a technology store.

I-285 EB/ Peachtree Road— On May 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed following a traffic accident.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of sexual assault offenses.

3800 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On June 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of resisting an officer.

I-285 EB/ Peachtree Road — On June 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2100 block of Cotillion Drive — On June 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Dunwoody Park/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Other incidents

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 27, in the afternoon, a man was found unconscious in a parking lot from a heroin overdose. He was revived and sent to the hospital.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On May 27, in the afternoon, a woman was cited for driving with an expired tag.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On May 29, in the early morning, a couple were asked to leave the hotel after causing a disturbance in the lobby during a dispute.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 29, in the afternoon, a hit-and-run accident was reported.

6100 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On May 31, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.