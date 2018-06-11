The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of lawsuit over a Sandy Springs ordinance that would ban the sale of alcohol — a major source of revenue — in strip clubs and place strong zoning restrictions on where adult businesses could operate.

The denial of review seems to allow the city to shut them down or force them to relocate, although it is not clear what the city’s next move will be. A city spokesperson did not have immediate comment. The attorney representing the businesses did not respond to a request for comment.

A petition for the court to decide the case, Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. v. Sandy Springs, was denied June 11, according to the court’s website.

The businesses represented in the case include the adult bookstore Inserection, located on Roswell Road, and two strip clubs: Flashers, also on Roswell, and Mardi Gras, on Powers Ferry Road. The businesses are operating in areas the city’s zoning code does not allow them.

The case also affects other existing adult businesses that are operating in the banned areas and future businesses that could move to Sandy Springs.

The Supreme Court in March also declined to review a separate, spin-off case involving the city’s former ban on the sale of sex toys. Inserection was at the center of that lawsuit.

Both cases originate in a 2006 controversy, when the bookstore and strip clubs challenged new city codes suggested by Scott Bergthold, a Tennessee attorney who specializes in municipal laws cracking down on sexually-oriented businesses.

The city has said it has no problem with adult entertainment per se, but argues that it produces crime as a side effect that needs to be controlled. The businesses say the city’s laws are motivated by a bias against their work and intended to make it impossible for them to operate. The businesses sued, claiming violations of the U.S. Constitution’s First and Fourteenth Amendments.

In both the main Flanigan’s case and the spin-off Davenport case, the city won in lower courts — but often did so by making last-minute changes to its laws which effectively loosened the intended restrictions on adult businesses. That included greatly expanding the types of zoning areas where adult businesses can operate and reversing the ban on the sale of sex toys.

–Evelyn Andrews and John Ruch