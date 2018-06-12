The Georgia Department of Transportation is rolling out technology along Peachtree Road through Brookhaven that will broadcast traffic updates to equipped vehicles.

GDOT has installed and is testing software that communicates the status of traffic signals to equipped vehicles at 39 intersections on Peachtree Road from Roswell Road to I-285, running through Brookhaven as it goes from Buckhead to Chamblee.

The project, called Signal Phase and Timing, or SPaT, uses radios to communicate traffic information to capable cars. It sends the timing of traffic signals to cars, as well as notifications if someone has pressed the pedestrian signal button.

The technology used to receive the traffic updates comes standard on most modern cars and is geared to the probable future prevalence of autonomous cars, which could use the updates to automatically adjust their speed to hit green lights.

The project, which costs about $1 million, is mostly installed and GDOT plans to complete testing the week of June 11, spokesperson Natalie Dale said.