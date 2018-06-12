The family of Denmark Drive’s namesake, Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, will join Sandy Springs officials at a dedication ceremony for the new street, which quietly opened to traffic in April.

The ceremony is planned for June 21 at 11 a.m. and will be held at the intersection of Boylston Drive and Denmark Drive, according to a press release.

Denmark was a pediatrician renowned for her common-sense treatment and her long life, dying in 2011 at the age of 114, according to the release. She practiced out of Sandy Springs and helped develop the whooping cough vaccine.

Mayor Rusty Paul and Sandy Springs City Council will be joined at the ceremony by Mary Hutcherson, Denmark’s daughter, and members of her family, according to the release.

The new Denmark Drive connects Roswell Road and Boylston Drive at a point south of Hilderbrand Drive and north of Hammond Drive. At Boylston, the street meets the new Reserve at City Center townhomes. The new street is intended to add to the city’s downtown grid to improve walkability and traffic flow.

Denmark Drive runs between the new Modera apartments on the north side and, to the south, a Bank of America branch and the Adley at City Springs apartments’ construction site. The developers of both apartment complexes partnered with the city on creating the new street, an $878,000 project largely paid for with state grant money.