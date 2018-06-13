The Brookhaven City Council voted unanimously at its June 12 meeting to extend city pool hours three days a week after multiple requests from residents.

Beginning Wednesday, June 20, the city pools at Briarwood Park, Lynwood Park and Murphey Candler Park will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The current opening hours are noon.

Pools will still close at 6 p.m.

Briarwood Park is at 2235 Briarwood Way, NE; Lynwood Park is at 3360 Osborne Road; and Murphey Candler Park is at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive.

