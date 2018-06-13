From Brookhaven Police reports dated May 27 through June 3. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On May 27, in the evening, a theft was reported.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 27, in the evening, a theft was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 29, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.
700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On May 29, in the evening, there were two reported incidents of items stolen from cars.
2700 block of Ashford Road — On May 30, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On June 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On June 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.
Assault
2800 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
3700 block of Peachtree Road — On May 28, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.
1500 block of Brookhaven Circle — On May 28, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On May 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on aggravated child molestation charges.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On May 29, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On May 29, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.
400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On May 29, at night, a battery incident was reported.
1000 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On May 30, at noon, a simple assault was reported.
Arrests
2600 block of Briarcliff Road — On May 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2600 block of Briarcliff Road — On May 27, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On May 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On May 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of hitchhiking and soliciting.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On May 29 at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3600 block of Clairmont Road — On May 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2200 block of Briarwood Way — On May 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3500 block of Broad Street — On May 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, at night, a man was arrested on a rape charge.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On May 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a taillight out.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On May 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.
2200 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On May 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the first degree.
2200 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On June 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On June 1, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On June 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On June 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On June 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
1800 block of Roxboro Road — On June 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of operating a vehicle without a tag.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On June 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
2700 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On June 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On June 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
Other Incidents
1900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, the police department received complaints about animals.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, in the afternoon, a victim reported receiving terroristic threats.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, at night, an impersonation fraud incident was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On May 29, in the afternoon, fraudulent activity was reported.