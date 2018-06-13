From Brookhaven Police reports dated May 27 through June 3. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On May 27, in the evening, a theft was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 27, in the evening, a theft was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 29, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On May 29, in the evening, there were two reported incidents of items stolen from cars.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 29, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

2700 block of Ashford Road — On May 30, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On June 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On June 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.

Assault

2800 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On May 28, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.

1500 block of Brookhaven Circle — On May 28, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On May 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on aggravated child molestation charges.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On May 29, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On May 29, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.

400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On May 29, at night, a battery incident was reported.

1000 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On May 30, at noon, a simple assault was reported.

Arrests

2600 block of Briarcliff Road — On May 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Briarcliff Road — On May 27, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On May 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On May 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On May 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of hitchhiking and soliciting.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On May 29 at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On May 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On May 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Broad Street — On May 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, at night, a man was arrested on a rape charge.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On May 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a taillight out.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On May 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.

2200 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On May 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the first degree.

2200 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On June 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On June 1, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On June 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On June 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On June 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1800 block of Roxboro Road — On June 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of operating a vehicle without a tag.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On June 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

2700 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On June 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug related activity.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On June 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other Incidents

1900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, the police department received complaints about animals.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, in the afternoon, a victim reported receiving terroristic threats.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, at night, an impersonation fraud incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On May 29, in the afternoon, fraudulent activity was reported.