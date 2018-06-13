Fulton County Schools may keep students home on Election Day this November due to security concerns at school buildings used as polling places.

Board of Education Vice President Linda McCain raised the issue at the board’s June 12 meeting, noting a similar discussion in Cobb County. There, officials reportedly are considering removing polling places from schools altogether, with concerns about voters having trouble getting through school security and students being vulnerable due to the public access. The concerns come in the wake of recent mass shootings at schools around the country.

At the Fulton school board meeting, held at the North Learning Center in Sandy Springs, McCain said local PTAs are looking at long-term legislation about polling places in schools. In the meantime, she asked Fulton Schools Superintendent Jeff Rose to consider making Election Day on Nov. 6 a teacher work day “so our students are not in the building…which would go a long way toward alleviating safety concerns parents have.”

On teacher work days, students do not attend classes at the school building, though the Election Day version might have them doing schoolwork at home via computer.

Rose said administration officials will “go back and look at the implications of the calendar change” in making Election Day a teacher work day and give more information at the June 21 school board meeting.