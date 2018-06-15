The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

June 19-22: Westbound at Glenlake Parkway, one right turn lane, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

June 20-22: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour onto Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 15-16: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Drive and Pitts Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 18-19: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 20-21: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 22-23: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

June 20-21: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 22-23: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On June 19 and 22, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.