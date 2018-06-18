The Brookhaven City Council approved June 12 a $150,000 contract to Thomas & Hutton to design improvements to the Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree Road intersection.

The intersection improvements are part of the $125,000 Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study conducted by Gresham. Smith and Partners and approved by the city council last May.

The intersection improvements approved for Ashford-Dunwoody and Peachtree roads include:

1. Extend right turn lane on southbound Ashford-Dunwoody Road to Sanctuary at Oglethorpe apartments.

2. Convert right turn lane from Ashford-Dunwoody Road to southbound Peachtree Rd into a barrier separated free-flow lane, controlled by a right turn arrow signal with pedestrian activated push button to facilitate safe crossing across Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

3. Install a dedicated right turn lane on southbound Peachtree Road at Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

4. Increase turn radius in northeast corner of intersection, install a raised concrete island, and provide space for bus shelter and waiting area.

5. Construct appropriate pedestrian and streetscape improvements. These include adding multi-use paths and a 5-foot sidewalk, according to Public Works Director Hari Karikaran.

The cost estimate last year for this portion of the corridor study was between $1,770,000-$2,125,000.