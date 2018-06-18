A shirtless man with a mohawk allegedly threatened to cut a woman with a knife unless she handed over her money, according to Dunwoody Police.

The armed robbery incident occurred June 15 about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Withmere Way and Withmere Lane. The victim told police that a black male suspect with a mohawk, age 16 to 18, and wearing gray pants with no shirt, got out of a gold, older model van and grabbed her near the intersection. The suspect allegedly threatened to cut the woman with a knife unless she gave him her money, police said.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is also described as being 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing between 170 to 180 pounds, wearing black Nike sandals and with a one-inch scar on his jawline.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in an unknown model gold van with “unusually loud exhaust,” according to police.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Jesus Maldonado at jesus.maldonado@dunwoodyga.gov or at (678) 382-6914.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via the “Submit a Crime Tip” tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted and anonymous.