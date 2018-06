A female was found dead in an apartment complex off Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard and a person is in custody, according to Dunwoody Police.

Sgt. Robert Parsons said police responded to a call of a disturbance at 6682 Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard, an apartment complex adjacent to the Lacota apartments. When officers arrived they found a deceased female. Parsons said one person was taken into custody minutes later at a nearby shopping plaza.

The investigation is ongoing.