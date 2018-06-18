Sandy Springs will host its annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 this year, a change from previous years when it was held on different days.

Also new this year, food trucks will be on site serving food, a press release said.

The location will be the same, however. The event will be held on the lawn of the Concourse Corporate Center, home of the King and Queen buildings, located at 5 Concourse Parkway, according to the release.

Complimentary parking officially opens at 6:30 p.m. and will be available in Concourse Parking Decks Five and Six. Music from the band Shiloh begins at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m., according to the release.

There is no admission to attend. Pets, tents, outdoor cooking and personal-use sparklers are not permitted in the Concourse area. Drones are not permitted in the Concourse and fireworks areas.