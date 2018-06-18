Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed the general manager of the Grand Hyatt Atlanta to serve on the board of the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

Scott Snipes will replace Tom Boyer, the general manger of the JW Marriott in Buckhead, on the board. Boyer was the mayor’s previous appointee and has been reassigned to an out-of-state hotel. Snipes will join eight other business leaders on the CID board.

According to a letter sent from Bottoms to the Buckhead CID and City Council President Felicia Moore, the appointment does not require council approval, but was included on the June 18 agenda for review.

“I am confident that Mr. Snipes will make a substantial contribution to the success of the important work undertaken by the Buckhead CID,” Bottoms said in the letter.