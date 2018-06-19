The Buckhead-based Atlanta Audubon Society is accepting proposals for grants to fund bird-friendly improvements.

The funding will come from the organization’s recently created Habitat Restoration Fund. The organization is headquartered at Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve.

“Birds and other wildlife that rely on metro-Atlanta’s ecosystems are being negatively impacted by ongoing habitat loss caused by urban sprawl and development,” the organization said in a press release. “However, conservation efforts can help combat these losses.”

The project area must be at least 50 square feet large, but no larger than three acres.

If a project wins the grant, the Atlanta Audubon will provide services needed including removing invasive speices, planting bird-friendly native plants, monitoring birds or designing gardens or bird habitats.

Atlanta Audubon wants the projects to lead to the property’s eligibility for its Wildlife Sanctuary Program, which encourages property owners to enhance their land for birds and other wildlife.

Applications are due Aug. 31. For more information, visit atlantaaudubon.org.