The 190-page Brookhaven Zoning Ordinance Rewrite draft is now available for review and comment on the city’s website at brookhavenzoning.com. The rewrite will be officially unveiled to residents at public meetings planned for June 27, 28 and July 19.

The purpose of the Zoning Ordinance Rewrite is to provide regulations to implement the land use policies identified in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, character area study and other planning and policy documents, according to city officials. The document is the result of months-long work by a steering committee that was comprised of community residents and business owners appointed by the mayor and City Council.

“With public input into previous planning processes, we were able to gather input from residents and stakeholders to ensure their priorities and vision for Brookhaven were incorporated into the zoning revisions,” said Brookhaven Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin in a press release.

“The completion of the Zoning Ordinance Rewrite fits perfectly with the recently announced moratorium on all land use petitions and land development permits on Buford Highway. This will ensure the vision residents have for this area is preserved until it can be enacted into law,” Ruffin said.

The public meeting schedule:

Wednesday, June 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Briarwood Community Center, 2235 Briarwood Way.

Thursday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — City Hall Communications Conference Room, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Thursday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — City Hall Communications Conference Room, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Thursday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Briarwood Park Community Center, 2235 Briarwood Way.

Comments can be submitted by creating an account and annotating the document directly through the consultant’s site at duncan.civicomment.org/brookhaven-zoning-ordinance.