Dunwoody Police have charged a 27-year-old man with felony murder and other charges in the slaying of his teen sister at the Lacota apartments on June 18.

Dunwoody Police responded to a disturbance call in the 6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard where the Lacota apartments are located at 3:21 p.m. on Monday, June 18. The person who called 911 reported seeing a man hitting a female in front of an apartment.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found 15-year-old Keaira Henderson dead and lying in the hallway of 6682 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., according to Sgt. Robert Parsons. Henderson appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, Parsons said.

At 3:29 p.m., Gavin Henderson called 911 from a small shopping center at 6806 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. to turn himself in, Parsons said.

“Mr. Henderson was located by officers moments later and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the time of Mr. Henderson’s arrest that is believed to be the murder weapon,” Parsons said in a press release.

Henderson faces charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder, cruelty to children in the first degree and felony murder. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesus Maldonado at jesus.maldonado@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6914.