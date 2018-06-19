Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, June 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road, to discuss the city’s progress on city parks. An open forum question and answer session will follow.

“We have made significant progress at Murphey Candler, Georgian Hills and Skyland parks, and master plans are nearly complete for Osborne and Blackburn parks,” Ernst said in a press release. “It’s a good time to get an update on the improvements we have made and the improvements to come.”

A renovated Georgian Hills park opened last month with $1.2 million in amenities and improvements. Work continues on the new Skyland Park and an open field at Murphey Candler Park is wrapping up.

The city is also considering a $67 million parks bond that would be put out to a referendum.