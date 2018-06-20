Brookhaven officials are selling off old laptops, dog kennels and desk phones as it clears out its inventory for the first time since incorporation in 2012.

The City Council approved of disposing of the equipment at its June 12 meeting.

Nearly 150 items ranging from used laptops to computer towers to desk phones as well as police dog kennels and police car partitions will be listed for sale July 2 at GovDeals.com.

“Recouping as much as possible of our initial investment in the equipment is an exercise in responsible stewardship of taxpayers’ funds. It also maintains the accuracy of our accounting books,” City Manager Christian Sigman said in a press release.

Most of the laptops still work and all can be repaired, according to Brookhaven IT Director Robert Mullis. “But they are not exactly on the cutting edge of technology anymore,” he said.