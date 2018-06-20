Livable Buckhead has planned a free workshop to help organizations and businesses planning to take part in this year’s “PARK(ing) Day” event create their booths.

Livable Buckhead organizes the local version of “PARK(ing) Day,” which takes place nationwide in September. The idea behind the event is make the area less car-oriented, at least temporarily, and get people thinking about parks in an urban environment.

Participants in the event typically include local businesses, corporations, nonprofits and neighborhood associations.

The workshop is planned for June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the food court of Lenox Square mall, 3393 Peachtree Road, according to an event listing.

The workshop will discuss urbanism and examples of past winning participants’ booths, according to the listing.