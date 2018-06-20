Dunwoody Police are seeking help finding a suspect in the armed robbery of a tax driver on June 18.

Police said the suspect robbed the taxi driver at gun point and fled into the Lofts Apartments at 28 Perimeter Center East. The suspect was last seen wearing a white and yellow Tommy Hilfiger shirt, according to police. He has several tattoos on his arms and has a full beard.

Anyone with information on this person’s identification or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

