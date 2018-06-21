Northside Hospital says it has fully opened its new eight-story patient tower on its Pill Hill campus in Sandy Springs.

The 84-bed “East Tower” boosts inpatient capacity from 537 to 621 patients and includes more beds for pulmonary/thoracic, oncology, blood and marrow transplant and medical/surgical patients, according to a press release.

Located at 1000 Johnson Ferry Road, Northside was the first hospital in what is now known as the Medical Center or “Pill Hill” area. The new tower is the hospital’s first major expansion since 2007, according to the press release.

The new tower began opening in stages in February. Besides hospital features, it includes several pieces of art, with a large mural in a “motor lobby” driveway entrance. The art was provided by donations made to the Northside Hospital Foundation in memory of Lynn Teague, a past Northside cancer patient, according to the press release.