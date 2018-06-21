City officials dedicated Denmark Drive, a street named for renowned pediatrician Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, during a brief ceremony June 21.

On hand for the dedication was Mary Hutcherson, Denmark’s daughter, and Steve Huterson, Mary Hutcherson’s son and Denmark’s grandson.

Mayor Rusty Paul said the street naming of one of the city’s famous figures ensures the city respects its history as so much change, including right around Denmark Drive, continues around the city. Also on hand for the dedication were City Councilmembers Jody Reichel, Chris Burnett and John Paulson.

Denmark was a pediatrician renowned for her common-sense treatment and her long life, dying in 2011 at the age of 114, according to the release. She practiced out of Sandy Springs and helped develop the whooping cough vaccine.

The new Denmark Drive connects Roswell Road and Boylston Drive at a point south of Hilderbrand Drive and north of Hammond Drive. At Boylston, the street meets the new Reserve at City Center townhomes. The new street is intended to add to the city’s downtown grid to improve walkability and traffic flow.

Denmark Drive runs between the new Modera apartments on the north side and, to the south, a Bank of America branch and the Adley at City Springs apartments’ construction site. The developers of both apartment complexes partnered with the city on creating the new street, an $878,000 project largely paid for with state grant money.