City officials dedicated Denmark Drive, a street named for renowned pediatrician Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, during a brief ceremony June 21.

The dedication of Denmark Drive took place June 21 with, from left, City Council member Jody Reichel, Mayor Rusty Paul, Steve Hutcherson, Mary Hutcherson, and Councilmembers John Paulson and Chris Burnett. (Dyana Bagby)

On hand for the dedication was Mary Hutcherson, Denmark’s daughter, and Steve Huterson, Mary Hutcherson’s son and Denmark’s grandson.

Mayor Rusty Paul said the street naming of one of the city’s famous figures ensures the city respects its history as so much change, including right around Denmark Drive, continues around the city. Also on hand for the dedication were City Councilmembers Jody Reichel, Chris Burnett and John Paulson.

A city staffer removes the covering of Denmark Drive at this morning’s dedication of the new street. (Dyana Bagby)

Denmark was a pediatrician renowned for her common-sense treatment and her long life, dying in 2011 at the age of 114, according to the release. She practiced out of Sandy Springs and helped develop the whooping cough vaccine.

The new Denmark Drive connects Roswell Road and Boylston Drive at a point south of Hilderbrand Drive and north of Hammond Drive. At Boylston, the street meets the new Reserve at City Center townhomes. The new street is intended to add to the city’s downtown grid to improve walkability and traffic flow.

Denmark Drive runs between the new Modera apartments on the north side and, to the south, a Bank of America branch and the Adley at City Springs apartments’ construction site. The developers of both apartment complexes partnered with the city on creating the new street, an $878,000 project largely paid for with state grant money.

Mayor Rusty Paul says a few words before the unveiling of the new Denmark Drive street sign. (Dyana Bagby)

Mary Hutcherson, at left, daughter of Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, thanks the city for the honor. (Dyana Bagby)

Steve Hutcherson, left, and Mary Hutcherson watch as the Denmark Drive street sign is unveiled at the June 21 dedication. (Dyana Bagby)

A view of Denmark Drive standing at the Boylston intersection looking toward Roswell Road. (Dyana Bagby)

