The developer of the property at the corner of Mount Vernon Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road goes before the Dunwoody Planning Commission July 10 to ask for approval of a contemporary design that is currently not allowed in the Dunwoody Village Overlay District.

Crim and Associates, developer of the property at 5419 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, are hoping the city will approve their new design concepts that include a flat roof, black-framed all-glass doors and large windows with no shutters that come together to create a more industrial look.

They say they can’t attract a restaurant to the location under the Dunwoody Village Overlay’s iconic Williamsburg-style architecture and are seeking a special land use permit to build at the site.

Crim and Associates got a SLUP for the property last year to add more parking than allowed in the overlay. At that time, the company also got site-specific approval for a design that fit in with the overlay – all brick, pitched roof, office-like appearance.