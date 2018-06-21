The Sandy Springs Branch Library will begin a six- to nine-month closure on Aug. 8 for long-awaited interior renovations.

Built in 1973, the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. was last renovated 30 years ago. A renovation plan, budgeted at about $3.4 million, drew applause at a February meeting, but the work was delayed for several months. Exterior renovations, such as painting and roof work, began earlier this year.

The renovation is aimed at created flexible spaces that will be useful for 20 to 25 years. The plan does not include any additions to the library, but involves a total renovation of both the interior and exterior. The interior will be reconfigured to create long-desired spaces for a teen section, a friends group’s bookstore, meetings and a children’s art room.

The Sandy Springs work is part of a series of branch renovations by the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System. This round of work will bring a similar closure to the Roswell Library starting Aug. 21. For Sandy Springs library users, the closest alternative branches within the Atlanta-Fulton system are the East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell; the Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta; and the Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton.

For more information, see afpls.org.