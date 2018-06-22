Consultants working on the renovation of Brook Run Park’s Great Lawn area and the addition of two multi-use fields got the go-ahead this month by Dunwoody City Council to come up with specific designs and cost estimates.

At the June 11 council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said he needed guidance from the council on what to tell consultants Lose & Associates about preliminary concept designs for the park. Concept plans were first presented to council last month and were revised a bit to take into account some of the council’s concerns, including size and saving trees.

In the Great Lawn area, amenities include a band shell with terraced seating in the 6-acre Great Lawn area as well as a pavilion and an open field. The two multi-use fields to be located in the back of the park, for such sports as lacrosse and soccer, will also include a concession stand and more parking.

“We want to make sure the council is on board with this site plan … and the size and location of the amenities,” Walker said at the meeting. With these concepts in place, Walker said Lose & Associates could move forward from a “10,000-foot” overview and design of the project and come down to “100 feet” to include clear cost estimates.

The Great Lawn area design right now includes about 2 acres for terraced seating for people to watch a live performance, two acres for families with small children to sit and listen to a performance and then another 2-acre open lawn area.

The Great Lawn design is based on the amenities, needs and desires identified through the Parks Master Plan public input process, public meetings and community surveys conducted over the past year and a half.

The updated design from last month reflects plan adjustments to help relocate the pavilion as well as relocate the band shell/seating area to assist in reducing the overall disturbed area and amount of grading, saving 35 percent more trees over the original plan, according to city officials.

Some council members questioned whether the entire 6 acres must be used and their considerations will be taken into account.

The council also raised questions about turf for the new multi-use fields. Project manager Eric Johnson said there is about $750,000 budgeted for turf. Building an underground retention facility could cost about $7 million, he said. More trees can be saved by building an underground retention facility, he added.

There is still not an exact number of how many trees will be cut down for the Great Lawn and multi-use fields, Walker said. The next set of designs should make that number clearer.

The updated design for the two multi-use fields includes two multi-use sports fields with a concession stand, overlook plaza, improved parking, rest rooms and an added entrance from Barclay Drive. The updated design includes larger retaining walls, which help to minimize potential tree loss and also implement improved underground detention, Walker explained.

Resident Rob Weir, who lives near Brook Run Park, questioned the pace the council and Lose & Associates were moving forward with the designs.

Public input into what residents wanted to see in the park was sought for about a year, but the concept designs were unveiled just a few weeks ago, he said.

Locking in the size and location of the Great Lawn and multi-use fields without such consideration as trying to save more trees stifles any future use of how to use the park, he said.

City Manager Eric Linton told the council that the Great Lawn is the largest variable in the park project. The city can continue to discuss the shape but agreeing to move forward with the concept plans created with resident and council input allows the consultants to come up with even firmer plans and cost estimates.

The public is invited to comment on the Brook Run Park project through July 3 at dunwoodyga.gov.