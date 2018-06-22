The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 22-23: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

June 27-29: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

June 22-23: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 25-26: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 25-29: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

June 25-29: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

June 22-23: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

June 22-23: Westbound from Ga. 400 on-ramp to Roswell Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

June 25-26: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

June 29-30: Closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On June 24, all lanes of I-285, eastbound and westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, will have traffic pacing, meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop, 4-10 a.m.

On June 26 and 29, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.